Lancaster Barnstormers, Lehigh Valley Ironpigs make Sportscenter’s Top 10 Plays in the same day

PENNSYLVANIA– Baseball hit it big in Pennsylvania on Monday, as two separate plays made Sportscenter’s Top 10 plays.

First, the Lehigh Valley Ironpigs took the spotlight when recent call-up, second baseman Scott Kingery, made a diving stop to steal an RBI single.

Kingery was playing in his first Triple-A game Monday, and finished 1 for 5 with that diving play.

In the Atlantic League of Independent Baseball, the Lancaster Barnstormers were involved in a top play as well.

Barnstormers infielder K.C. Hobson got a hold of a pitch and ripped it to dead center field, appearing to be a surefire home run.

However, New Britain Bees outfielder Michael Crouse had a beat on the ball, and was able to scale the wall to make a leaping catch.

Despite not being Major League plays, the leather was flashed in Pennsylvania on Monday.