× Local blueberries are in season

LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY

Now that it is officially summer, our local fruit trees and bushes are blooming.

In fact, the blueberry bushes are full and waiting to be picked at Blueberry Hill Family Farm. This weekend marks the start of the picking season for them.

Drew Anderson got a first-hand look at this year’s crop at the farm on FOX43 Morning News.

The farm has 19 varieties of blueberries, and Drew asked how this year’s weather affected the blueberries.

According to Rick Miller, the owner, “this [past] winter was not kind to the berries. Temperatures of 60-70 degrees in mid-February woke them up, breaking dormancy about 6 weeks early. Then, snow and single-digit temps during mid-late March had them really confused. If that cold/snowy finish had occurred 2 weeks later, we could have seen severe [freeze] damage.”

Drew sampled some of this year’s blueberries live, and he says they taste richer and have a deeper flavor than anything he ever in the store.

You can taste and pick the blueberries for yourself at the farm.

Get more information on the farm and the exact opening date on their Facebook page here.