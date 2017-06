× Man killed in single-vehicle accident in Codorus Township

CODORUS TOWNSHIP, York County — A 52-year-old man was killed in a single-car accident on Jefferson Road Tuesday afternoon, Pennsylvania State Police say.

The accident occurred at 12:44 p.m., on the 3800 block of Jefferson Road. The car struck a pole, killing the driver, whom police have not identified.

No other details about the crash are available.