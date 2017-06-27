× Northern York Regional Police investigating a series of burglaries in one Manchester Twp neighborhood

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County — The Northern York County Regional Police Department is investigating a series of residential burglaries that have occurred in the southeastern portion of Manchester Township.

On June 21, a resident of the 2200 block of Friesian Road reported that sometime overnight someone entered their home and removed the contents of her purse (cash and credit cards). The owners had inadvertently left a door unlocked.

Between 9 a.m. on June 24 and 5:30 p.m. on June 26, an unknown subject entered a home in the 2200 block of Friesian Road and removed cash from the residence.

On June 26, a resident of the 2200 block of Freisian Road reported that her home was entered overnight. Items taken include a cell phone, cash, and checks.

The Northern York County Regional Police Department has identified a suspect in these burglaries. The Department is currently attempting to identify anyone in the area who may also be a victim or homes in the area equipped with exterior video surveillance.

If you have information that can assist in this investigation or believe that you are also a victim, please call 911 or our tip line at 717.467.TELL(8355) or email tips@nycrpd.org.