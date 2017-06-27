× One more comfortable day

A COMFORTABLE WEDNESDAY: We got another beauty on Wednesday. Enjoy very blue and sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the low 80s. The winds stay light all day, so it’s a good day to take the boat out before the humid weather returns.

MORE HUMID: You’ll notice a bit of humidity Thursday afternoon, but it won’t feel too bad…yet. Though, you will feel the heat on Thursday. Highs climb to 88 as hot air runs up from the south. At least it will breezy in the afternoon. The winds calm by midday Friday, so we’re left with stagnant air by Friday afternoon. Friday is one of those days is when the air feels “thick” because of all off the humidity. Highs top out at 92.

TRACKING THUNDERSTORMS: Anytime we have a humid day in the summer, it is usually easy to get a thunderstorm to pop up. Only a spot or two will get a thunderstorm Thursday and Friday afternoon. Saturday is a different story. Expect widespread scattered afternoon thunderstorms to cross over us. Like Friday, Saturday with be hot, but it gets even more humid. Highs reach 90. The showers and thunderstorms come with a weak cold front.

SUNNY SUNDAY: The weak cold front doesn’t move far enough east to really open the door to less humid and cooler air. So, on Sunday, we’ll have highs in the upper 80s and feel only a bit less humid. At least it will be a sunny and dry day. It will also be a dry night if you want to go to the music and fireworks event at Long Park Sunday night. We’ll also broadcast it live on FOX43!

NEXT WEEK: On Monday and 4th of July Tuesday, highs hang out in the upper 80s, and it will be humid. A spot or two will get a thunderstorm Monday afternoon, and even more spots will get a thunderstorm on Tuesday afternoon and evening. If you have outdoor plans either day, go with them. Just be prepared to go inside for 30 minutes in the afternoon or evening if a thunderstorm pops up.

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson