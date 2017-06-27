Police seek help identifying man who robbed Rita’s Italian Ice in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa.– Police are seeking help identifying a man who robbed a Rita’s Italian Ice on Sunday evening.

According to Lancaster Online, the robbery occurred just before 6:15 p.m. at the Rita’s store at 6 N. Prince St.

In the above video that was released by police on Monday, the suspect is seen at the counter and appears to be purchasing ice.

However, when the cash register opens, the man appears to demand money from the open drawer.

The employee proceeds to hand money over to the suspect, who then leaves the store.

The suspect is a dark-skinned male who was wearing dark-colored pants, a white T-shirt, and a cap.