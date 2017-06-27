× Police seeking identity of suspect who stole mountain bike in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa.– Police are seeking information that may lead to an arrest in the case of a stolen bike.

On June 23 at approximately 6:55 p.m., an unknown male stole a bicycle from the front porch of a home in the 2900 block of Derry Street.

The male is described as black, thin, and had a shirt hanging around his neck while wearing black pants and white sneakers.

The bicycle is a yellow Kuwahara Alley Cat 2 mountain bike.

If you have information about the suspect’s identity, please contact the Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550. You may also submit a tip at SwataraPolice.org