Wanted York County man arrested in Steelton Borough

YORK, Pa.– Police have arrested a wanted man after receiving a tip that he was hiding out at a residence in Steelton Borough.

Brandon Beatty was wanted on a homicide warrant before his arrest.

On June 27, police went to the 1st block of Pine Street, which is within 50 yards from the Steelton Police Station.

Beatty was discovered inside the residence, and gave in without incident.

Police found heroin in plain view, and Beatty will face charges for possession as well.