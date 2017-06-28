2 Chainz buys “trap house” in Atlanta to promote new album

ATLANTA, Ga.– An Atlanta rapper is getting a lot of attention for how he is promoting his latest album.

2 Chainz has rented a home and painted it pink, while calling it “The Trap House” to promote his new album, “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music.”

While many people are flocking to the home on Howell Mill, local business owners aren’t as pleased.

“It has been quite difficult for us trying to maintain our businesses and deal with the traffic, the crowds and the disrespect,” local business owner, Pam Berry said.

Police have told the folks in the area that there is nothing they can do unless they receive numerous complaints, which they haven’t.

2 Chainz’s management has said they are still deciding on how long to rent the home.