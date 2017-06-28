We turn up the heat and humidity for Thursday!

TURNING UP THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY

After a couple of comfortable, pleasant days, the heat and humidity return. This evening is still quite pleasant. Plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. Overnight, expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Morning lows dip to the upper 50s and lower 60s. The humidity begins to creep up through the day and

becomes much more noticeable by afternoon. Highs are much warmer in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. A possible heat wave the next few days as temperatures are forecast to touch 90 each day into the weekend. Friday, it is quite hot and muggy. Readings are in the lower 90s. With the heat and humidity, a stray thunderstorm or two is possible. A better threat for thunderstorms arrives for the weekend.

HOT AND HUMID WEEKEND

A cold front approaches Saturday and doesn’t cross the area until early morning Sunday. It is hot again in the lower 90s and feels quite sweltering with the high humidity. Heat index will run well into the high 90s. By the afternoon, we’ll watch for showers and thunderstorms to develop and continue through the evening. A few showers may linger into early Sunday. It is a warm and muggy start in the lower 70s, but with decreasing clouds and plenty of sunshine, readings could touch 90 in a few spots again, otherwise, most areas are in the upper 80s. Make sure to apply the sun screen if spending time outdoors! The UV Index is expected to be very high.

FIRST WEEK OF JULY



The week is dry with a break from the extreme heat and humidity. Highs fall back to the middle and upper 80s. Plenty of sunshine is expected too. Storm chances return Tuesday as a front lifts north as a warm front but it gets hung up and becomes stationary across the area keeping the storm threat around for Wednesday too. Temperatures stay in the middle and upper 80s with the humidity on the rise midweek.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist