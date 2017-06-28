× Alleged thief charged with stealing from 18 unlocked vehicles in Lititz

LITITZ, Lancaster County — An overnight theft spree ended with the arrest of a New York man by Lititz Borough Police last week, according to a police report.

Lititz police say Joseph Bishop, 25, of Mechanicville, NY, allegedly entered several unlocked vehicles in the town’s northeast quadrant, stealing various items from each. Police caught him in the act of entering another vehicle on the 500 block of North Water Street at 4:30 a.m. on June 22. He was arrested and charged with 18 counts of theft from a motor vehicle, one count of loitering and prowling and nighttime and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned and sent to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $5,000 bail.