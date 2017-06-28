× Amtrak trains will not operate during morning rush hour between Washington D.C., Philadelphia

Amtrak Trains will not operate for the start of morning rush hour between Washington D.C. and Philadelphia due to a temporary track closure.

Police are completing their investigation of a fatal accident that involved two pedestrians who were on the tracks in Washington D.C.

Customers can use Amtrak’s website or mobile apps to check the status of their trains as the closure has led to some cancellations in the northeast.