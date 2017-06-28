Beautiful and a bit warmer Wednesday with plenty of sunshine

WARMING, BIT HUMID: Wednesday begins to warm, but it’s still a wonderful day. There’s plenty of sunshine and light winds to start Wednesday. It’s also a bit of a cool one too. Temperatures begin in the upper 40s to middle 50s. The afternoon remains very sunny. Readings are in the upper 70s to lower 80s with a light southwest breeze. The humidity rises just a touch during the afternoon, but we feel it more Thursday. The overnight period is milder with mainly clear skies. Expect overnight lows to fall into the middle 50s to lower 60s. Temperatures are milder Thursday under partly cloudy skies. Expect readings in the middle to upper 80s.

HOT & HUMID WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Hot and muggy conditions return for the weekend. Friday readings touch the lower 90s for many, with an isolated thunderstorm or two possible. Saturday temperatures push 90 degrees again, and humidity levels remain quite muggy. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are likely as the next system crosses through the area. Shower and thunderstorm chances continue through the night, but should wrap up very early Sunday. Some morning clouds lead to afternoon sunshine. It’s still very warm and a bit humid, with readings in the middle to upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is a typical summer day with plenty of sunshine. It’s a bit less warm, and it’s still humid. Afternoon temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s throughout the area. Tuesday, also the 4th of July, is a touch warmer. The humidity is up a bit too, giving a muggy feel. Readings reach the middle to upper 80s. We’ll have to watch for a few thunderstorms for 4th of July celebrations and festivities.

Have a great Wednesday!