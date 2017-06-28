× Duncannon man cited for disorderly conduct after urinating on deck of pizzeria

PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– A Duncannon man is was cited for disorderly conduct after getting into an argument at a pizza shop and urinating on the deck.

Roscoe Landis, 56, was cited with Disorderly Conduct and Public Drunkenness for the incident.

On June 23 at approximately 7:35 p.m., police responded to Sorrento’s Pizzeria in the 100 block of N. Market Street for a report of an unruly male.

Upon arrival, police learned that Landis had gotten into an argument with people inside the restaurant before urinating on the deck.