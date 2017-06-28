East Pennsboro police seek help in identifying theft suspect

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County — East Pennsboro police are seeking help from the public in identifying a suspect in a theft and unauthorized use of a credit card case.

Police say the suspect stole a debit card from a victim at the Summerdale Plaze on June 14, and used the card to make purchases at several businesses in Dauphin, Perry and Cumberland Counties. He is driving a silver Ford E-series van with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Pennsboro Township police.