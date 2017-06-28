× Former Lancaster policeman is released on bail while his perjury sentence is appealed

LANCASTER — Ray Corll, the former Lancaster City police officer found guilty of perjury, is free on bail while his case is being appealed, according to court documents.

Corll, 55, was released on $25,000 bail on Tuesday, court documents show.

The former police sergeant was sentenced to seven to 23 1/2 months in prison after being found guilty of perjury and other charges in March.

LancasterOnline reports that Lancaster County president Judge Dennis Reinaker had previously signed an order for Corll to serve his sentence in York, citing safety concerns.

Corll’s attorney filed notice on June 8 that he would appeal Corll’s sentence to the state Supreme Court, and asked that bail be set for his client.

Corll’s perjury charge stems from a 2014 incident in which he and two other officers accused a Lancaster man of public drunkenness. Corll testified that the accused man was drunk, but surveillance video showed that he did not appear to be intoxicated.