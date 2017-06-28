× Fox 43 Sports Poll: Did the Knicks make the right move in parting with Phil Jackson?

The rocky three-year marriage between the New York Knicks and Phil Jackson ended this morning, when it was announced that the team and its president have mutually agreed to part ways.

The Knicks went a woeful 80-166 in three years under Jackson, who won 11 NBA titles as coach of the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers but was unable to make a successful transition into the front office.

Did the Knicks make the right move in jettisoning Jackson? Share your opinion in today’s Sports Poll.

Today's Fox 43 Sports Poll: Did the Knicks make the right move in parting with Phil Jackson? https://t.co/m5AQOYobq3 pic.twitter.com/jM9ZjaaDqn — FOX43 Sports (@FOX43Sports) June 28, 2017