FOX43 Job of the Day sponsored by Berks & Beyond

OPEN HOUSE – Berks and Beyond Employment Services, Inc.

Thursday

9AM-4PM

1909 Ritner Highway – Carlisle

Various openings / Various shifts / Increased Pay Rates / Long Term & Temp-to-Hire Opportunities

Questions? Can call our Carlisle Branch – 717-218-5011

With a number of locations in Central, Pa., Berks & Beyond is not far away for your next career opportunity. Looking for a long-term, short-term, full-time or part-time work, Berks & Beyond has branches in Camp Hill, Carlisle, Chambersburg, York, Reading, Harrisburg, Lebanon, Lancaster and Hanover to assist your needs.
