Furry Friends with Lakin, the Pit Bull Terrier

Posted 7:42 AM, June 28, 2017, by

YORK, Pa.– Today’s Furry Friend is Lakin, the Pit Bull Terrier!

Lakin joins us from the Humane Society of Harrisburg, and has been at the shelter for almost a year.

Lakin has received training over the last year, impressing many with her obedience skills.

She is best for a home with kids older than 12 because she is strong and can be competitive over toys at times.

Lakin’s new adopter must have experience in owning a dog.

She is also not a fan of cats or small dogs, and would have to meet any dog before entering a home with them.

For more information, you can check out Lakin here or contact Megan Glass at 717-564-3320, ext. 118 to set up an appointment to meet.

Related stories