Gov. Wolf scheduled to sign Libre’s Law Wednesday

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- Governor Tom Wolf is scheduled to sign a package of animal cruelty bills Wednesday afternoon, including Libre's Law.

Libre's Law was initially drafted after the Boston Terrier experienced severe animal cruelty in Lancaster County last year, The bill will specifically strengthen the penalties for animal cruelty by now allowing district attorneys to pursue felony charges against animal abusers in cases they see fit.

The package also includes limits to dog tethering, increased protection for horses, mandatory forfeiture of the abused animal to an animal shelter if the abuser is convicted and civil immunity for veterinarians, veterinarian technicians and humane society police officers to prevent lawsuits when they report animal cruelty.

Governor Wolf is scheduled to sign the bill at 1 p.m. on the lawn outside the Capitol Building at the corner of Commonwealth Avenue and Walnut Street. Prior to the signing, the Governor is encouraging the public to attend a celebration with several special canine advocates at 12:30.

"Tomorrow is an opportunity for all Pennsylvanians, and animal-lovers everywhere, to celebrate as we officially overhaul the outdated animal abuse laws in the commonwealth," said Governor Wolf. "This landmark legislation made