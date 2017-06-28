Harrisburg homicide suspect held over for trial

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — The suspect in the shooting death of a Harrisburg man was bound over for court on charges of criminal homicide today, according to court documents.

Jahnaey Chase, 28, of Conestoga Street in Harrisburg, will be formally arraigned on August 4. She is accused of shooting Earl Watlington Jr. in the early morning hours of May 21. She’s charged with criminal homicide. A charge of carrying a firearm without a license was dropped in the case.

Her brother, David Chase Jr., 29, is charged with tampering with evidence, and possession of firearms prohibited related to the case. Police say he discarded the gun used by his sister in a neighboring yard.

David Chase Jr. was also bound over for trial and will also be formally arraigned on August 4.