Left Bank Restaurant & Bar announces new owners

YORK, Pa. — Chef David Albright and Julie Albright are selling the Left Bank Restaurant & Bar after 19 successful years in downtown York.

“It’s hard to believe that 19 years have passed since my purchasing of The Left Bank,” said Chef David Albright of The Left Bank Restaurant & Bar. “We’ve grown this restaurant into York’s most successful fine-dining establishment with the support of an amazing staff, loyal customers and a supportive downtown community.” Albright added, “It was important to us that we pass something we love dearly to people we know will care for it just as much as we have over the past 19 years.”

The establishment is being sold to Chef Sean Arnold and Mandy Arnold, who will continue to run the restaurant as The Left Bank Restaurant & Bar. Chef Arnold was professionally trained at the Culinary Institute of America, and has a Master’s degree on Sustainable Food Systems from Green Mountain College.

After they receive approval for a liquor licence transfer from the Pennsylvania Liquor and Control Board, the purchase will be complete. September 2017 is the estimated time that the official transfer of ownership will occur, and there are no closures or disruptions of business planned during the transition.

“We’ve admired the Albrights’ commitment to community, quality food and superior service ever since our first dining experience at The Left Bank Restaurant & Bar 10 years ago,” said Chef Sean Arnold, soon-to-be owner and current executive chef of The Left Bank Restaurant & Bar. “I’m very excited to be able to build upon the culinary dishes and experiences that David has designed. Our goal is to ensure a smooth transition into ownership as we settle into the operations. I’ll be getting right to work in the kitchen and look forward to incorporating fresh dishes, while carrying on the infamous dishes David has brought to his customers.”

The Left Bank Restaurant & Bar is located at 120 N. George Street, York, PA 17401.