Lititz man facing charges after threatening to stab roommate, put cats in the oven

LITITZ, Pa.– A Lititz man is facing charges after threatening to stab his roommate and harm his cats.

Daryl Keller, 43, is facing charges of terroristic threats for the incident.

On June 26 around 8 p.m., police responded to a home in the 200 block of N. Liberty Street for a disturbance between roommates.

Upon arrival, police learned that Keller and his roommate got into an argument, during which time Keller threatened to stab his roommate and put his cats in the oven to burn them.

Keller was arraigned and released on $10,000 unsecured bail.