Mexican man deported on 3 previous occasions indicted for illegally re-entering U.S. after capture in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG — A Mexican citizen who has been deported on three previous occasions was indicted for illegally re-entering the United States after being caught in Dauphin County, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office announced today.

Jose Perez-Verdugo, 37, was deported from the U.S. in 2008, 2013 and 2014, according to U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler. Perez-Vertugo allegedly re-entered the U.S. sometime after March of 2014, and was found in Dauphin County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

Under federal law, Perez-Verdugo faces a maximum penalty of two years in prison, followed by a term of supervised release and a fine, Brandler said in a release announcing the indictment.