× Mount Joy man accused of sexually assaulting a sleeping woman

MOUNT JOY, Lancaster County — A 28-year-old Mount Joy Man is facing felony sexual assault charges and other misdemeanors after sexually assaulting a woman while she slept, police and court documents say.

According to the arrest affidavit of the incident, Shawn Turzai, of Main Street in Mount Joy, allegedly tried to have sex with the woman at his home during the early morning hours of March 12. The woman contacted police the next day and reported the attack.

The victim told police she woke up at 4:30 a.m. to find Turzai removing her pants and touching her breasts, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that police interviewed Turzai, who said “(the incident) likely occurred,” but that he was “extremely drunk” and did not completely remember.

Turzai was arrested on June 16. In addition to the felony charge, he is also facing misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of an unconscious person and indecent assault without consent.