Northern Lancaster County Regional Police seek suspect in string of Warwick Township retail thefts

Photos submitted by Northern Lancaster County Regional Police

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a woman wanted for questioning related to a string of retail thefts at the Target department store in Warwick Township.

Police say the woman is possibly driving an older model “beat up” blue pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Theresa Stauffer at StauffeT@nlcrpd.org or (717) 733-0965.