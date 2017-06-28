× Police identify victim of Tuesday’s fatal crash in Codorus Township

CODORUS TOWNSHIP, York County — State Police have identified the man killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Jefferson Road in Codorus Township.

Allen Pinkerton, 52, of York, died prior to the crash, according to a police report of the incident. He was driving south along Jefferson Road in a 1996 Honda Accord at 12:45 p.m. when his car left the roadway and struck numerous objects before coming to rest on an embankment east of Jefferson Road near the intersection with Myers Road, police say.

Pinkerton was declared dead at the scene, according to police.