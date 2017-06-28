Police investigating robbery at Hummelstown Fulton Bank

HUMMELSTOWN, Dauphin County — Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred shortly before noon Wednesday at the Fulton Bank in Hummelstown.

Hummelstown police say that a white male wearing a black mask, a white, black and gray plaid shirt, gray gloves, blue jeans and gray shoes entered the bank on foot and demanded money.

He received an undisclosed amount of money. Before leaving the scene, he dispersed an unknown aerosol that police believe was pepper spray. He then fled on foot. Police believe he entered a vehicle in a nearby alley and left the area.

Police say the bank’s employees and customers were evaluated by EMS, but there were no serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hummelstown police at (717) 566-2555 or via email at espencer@hummelstown.net.