Prescription drop-box installed at Dauphin County Police station

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa – Lower Swatara Township Police have installed a public prescription drug drop box, in response to the growing prescription drug abuse problem in our area.
The secure drop box is all thanks to a grant from CVS Health. Studies show prescription medication that goes unused, can find it’s way into the hands of those who will use it for non-medication purposes. The secure drop-box allows the public to safely get rid of their unused prescriptions anonymously.
The box will be available to the public from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., during the week, at the police station on 1499 Spring Garden Drive, in Middletown.
Residents can even contact the Dauphin County Department of Public Safety for access during non-business hours at 717-558-6900.
Items accepted in the drop box are:
- Prescription medications
- Prescription patches
- Prescription ointments
- Over-the-counter medications
- Vitamins
- Samples
- Medications for pets
- Prefilled syringes without needles
Not accepted are:
- Hydrogen Peroxide
- Inhalers
- Aerosol cans
- Ointments, lotions and liquids
- Medications from businesses or clinics
- Needles and sharp items
- Thermometers