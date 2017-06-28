Prescription drop-box installed at Dauphin County Police station

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa – Lower Swatara Township Police have installed a public prescription drug drop box, in response to the growing prescription drug abuse problem in our area.

The secure drop box is all thanks to a grant from CVS Health. Studies show prescription medication that goes unused, can find it’s way into the hands of those who will use it for non-medication purposes. The secure drop-box allows the public to safely get rid of their unused prescriptions anonymously.

The box will be available to the public from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., during the week, at the police station on 1499 Spring Garden Drive, in Middletown.

Residents can even contact the Dauphin County Department of Public Safety for access during non-business hours at 717-558-6900.

Items accepted in the drop box are:

  • Prescription medications
  • Prescription patches
  • Prescription ointments
  • Over-the-counter medications
  • Vitamins
  • Samples
  • Medications for pets
  • Prefilled syringes without needles

Not accepted are:

  • Hydrogen Peroxide
  • Inhalers
  • Aerosol cans
  • Ointments, lotions and liquids
  • Medications from businesses or clinics
  • Needles and sharp items
  • Thermometers

 

 