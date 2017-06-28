× State Dept. of Revenue will begin issuing property tax/rent rebates on July 3

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue will begin issuing property tax rebates to more than 438,000 older homeowners on July 3.

The rebates will be for a total of $207 million, the agency announced.

Property tax and rent rebate checks, issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, will go into the mail on Monday, and should arrive in claimants’ mailboxes over the following few days. The 163,000 homeowners and renters that elected to have their rebates directly deposited into bank accounts should start getting them by July 5, the Department of Revenue says.

“The Property Tax and Rent Rebate program helped nearly half-a-million older adults and other eligible Pennsylvanian’s acquire a rebate for their property taxes or rent paid last year,” said Revenue Secretary C. Daniel Hassell in a release announcing the rebates. “The department recently extended the deadline to apply for a rebate to December 31, and is encouraging all of those eligible to apply.”

The rebates will continue to be distributed through the remainder of the year as claims are approved, according to the release.

Applicants may obtain Property Tax/Rent Rebate claim forms (PA-1000) and related information online at www.revenue.pa.gov or by calling, toll-free, 1-888-222-9190.

Rebate applications are free, and free filing help is available. Application forms and assistance are available at no cost from Department of Revenue district offices, local Area Agencies on Aging, senior community centers, and state legislators’ offices.