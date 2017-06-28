× Two Elizabethtown men facing charges after raid uncovers drug-dealing operation

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Two Elizabethtown men are facing charges after detectives uncovered separate drug-dealing operations during raids this month.

Denzel Walker, 26, and Ronald Lee Arndt, 48, are each charged with felony drug-dealing and related misdemeanor offenses.

On June 15, police raided Walker’s home in the 100 block of East Washington Street and found 146 grams of cocaine, 13 ounces of marijuana, $7,844 in cash and other paraphernalia.

The street value of the cocaine is estimated at $7,300 with the marijuana coming in at about $3,500.

On June 12, Arndt’s home was raided in the 300 block of N. Hanover Street. Detectives found 46 grams of methamphetamine, $1,300 in cash, along with a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia.

The street value of the methamphetamine is estimated to be $4,600.

Arndt posted $200,000 bail, while Walker waived his preliminary hearing.