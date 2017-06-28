× Vandals cause an estimated $100,000 worth of damage to asphalt/blacktop plant

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — The owner of an asphalt and blacktop plant on the 2000 block of N. Union Street is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of vandals that damaged the plant severely enough to render it non-operational, police say.

According to Lower Swatara Township Police, the plant’s owners reported that the vandals caused an estimated $100,000 worth of damage.

The vandals broke windows and damaged equipment used to run the plant.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to notify Lower Swatara Township Police via Dauphin County Control at (717) 558-6900, or contact Dauphin County Crime Stoppers at (800) 262-3080 or by submitting a tip to its website.