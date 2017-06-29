× An estimated 3.5 million drivers with use the PA Turnpike over the holiday weekend, commission says

HARRISBURG — Approximately 3.5 million drivers are expected to use the Pennsylvania Turnpike over the holiday weekend from Friday through July 5, the PA Turnpike Commission announced Thursday.

On Friday, which is expected to be the heaviest travel day, the Turnpike Commission is estimating that 750,000 vehicles will be on the Turnpike. Another 650,000 are expected to be on the Turnpike on July 5.

“The Fourth of July brings barbecues, fireworks and family celebrations,” said Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “It also brings heavy levels of traffic onto our roadway and additional risk. National crash data indicate that the Independence Day holiday is when most motor vehicle deaths occur. We could make this holiday much safer if every driver buckled up and put down their phones, everyone drove the speed limit and no driver was impaired by alcohol.”

Beginning 5 p.m. on June 30 until July 10 at 11 p.m., all lanes in each direction of the Turnpike will be open and available to accommodate heavier traffic volumes, the Turnpike Commission said. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects will be suspended during these times.

Additional personnel will also be scheduled to assist with any debris removal and emergencies.