Coroner: Woman caught in crossfire in York City died after being shot in the head

YORK CITY, Pa.–Authorities have released autopsy results in the death of a woman who was caught in the crossfire of a shooting in York City on Tuesday.

Elizabeth Vega-Tirado, 48, of York, died from a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was homicide, according to the York County coroner’s office.

York City police reported that Vega-Tirado was caught in the crossfire of a shooting along the 600 block West Princess Street around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators believe she was an innocent victim and was not the shooter’s intended target.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.