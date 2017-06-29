Gettysburg National Military Park issues several first amendment permits for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GETTYSBURG, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. -- This weekend, several protests are expected to take place in Gettysburg during the 154th Anniversary of the Civil War Battle.

According to a spokesperson at the Gettysburg National Military Park, they've issued three first amendment permits to separate groups for Saturday, including the 'Sons of Confederate Veterans M-C' and a group called 'Real 3% Risen,' both of which are expected to have hundreds of participants and take place north of Mead's headquarters. In addition, a third permit was issued to the 'Maryland Sons of Confederate Veterans' which will be a smaller group of re-enactors that will be marching in formation along several memorials, with a ceremony at each one.

The National Park Service has plans in place to ensure all first amendment rights are excised with safety in mind. Park officials say the United States Park Police will be on hand to help make sure all groups present Saturday are acting lawfully and peacefully, while visitors enjoy the day's events.

The Battle of Gettysburg Anniversary events begin on Saturday, including free programs and walks for visitors attend. Visit http://www.nps.gov/gett for more information.