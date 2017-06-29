× High-flying motorcycle jumps, monster trucks headline upcoming Monster Truck Fall Bash at York Fair

YORK — High-flying freestyle motorcycle jumpers and nationally known monster trucks like “The Stinger” will be part of the entertainment when the York Fair hosts the 2nd annual Monster Truck Fall Bash on Saturday, Sept. 16, the York Fair announced Thursday.

The event will showcase the High Flying Freestyle Moto-X Jumpers, which are often seen performing aerial stunts like backflips and other tricks while flying 40 feet in the air. Famous monster trucks like “The Stinger,” “Ice Cream Man,” “Xtermigator,” “Wild Thang” and “Master of Disaster” will perform as well.

There are two showtimes, at 2 and 8 p.m., the York Fair said in its release announcing the event. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for children. Both shows include a pre-show meet and greet with admission.

For an additional fee, fans can take a ride in a real monster truck.

Tickets for the Monster Truck Fall Bash go on sale July 8, 2017 at 9:00 AM, and can be purchased online, at the box office located on Carlisle Avenue, or by phone (717)-848-2033.

For more information visit yorkfair.com, or contact by phone (717)-848-2033.