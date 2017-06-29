× High School baseball players show off skills in talent showcase

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP – It’s a growing trend for high school athletes trying to impress college coaches, the talent showcase. A first year baseball event minimizes the cost and maximizes exposure for local players.

"This is the Central PA Baseball Showcase," explains Ross Webb, Head Baseball Coach at Susquehanna Township High School. "What we're trying to do is show the best baseball players in the Mid-Penn Conference to local and regional college coaches."

"For us, being a relatively close college, it's a chance for us to see a lot of the Mid-Penn talent all in one location," said Penn State-Harrisburg Coach Ryan Bown. "Spending just one day instead of having to travel around and see a bunch of different games over the course of many weeks."

The Central PA Showcase is the brainchild of the Susquehanna Township baseball coaching staff. They reached out to other Mid-Penn coaches and regional colleges, then held a tryout to identify the best talent.

"My coach at CD East helped me get into it," Adrion Meyers detailed. He will be a senior this year and is hoping to catch the eye of a college coach. "I guess he saw some potential and gave me a sign up form to come out here and try it out, see if any colleges wanted to pick me up."