Lancaster man convicted for stalking, threatening man after being fired from local company

LANCASTER, Pa.– A Lancaster man was recently convicted of stalking a man with a series of threatening phone calls in connection to his years prior termination from a local company.

Lewis Watkins, 61, was convicted of misdemeanor counts of stalking and making terroristic threats in September and October 2016.

As part of the verdict, Watkins’ bail will be raised to $100,000.

During the trial, the victim, co-workers, and police testified about the threatening calls Watkins made to the victim, who is in human resources at the Manheim Township company.

The prosecution also played over a dozen voicemails Watkins had left for the victim, who was not working for the company when Watkins was fired in 2012.

Watkins had threatened to show up at the business or victim’s home and doing something to “make the news,” according to testimony.

Watkins also repeatedly said that he had “nothing whatsoever to lose” and was not concerned about the consequences of his actions.

As a reaction to Watkins’ threats, the company had to increase security measures at the facility and hired private guards to watch the victim’s home.

Watkins’ will be sentenced after a background check.