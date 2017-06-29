× Lancaster Pet Pantry saves life of kitten tangled up in tarp twine

LANCASTER — It took major surgery — including amputation — to save him, but a kitten that found itself tangled in string from a tarp is alive and well after being brought to veterinarians at the Pet Pantry of Lancaster, the organization announced Thursday.

“Howie” was found with his back leg completely entangled in string and twine from a tarp, the Pantry announcement said.

“The way he got his leg entangled, and the struggling he likely did afterward, just made things worse for his leg”, explains Dr. Bryan Langlois, Medical Director and Staff Veterinarian at the Pantry. “There was evidence of pretty extensive wounding and some maggots had already begun to infest the wound area. Because of his age and size, this is the type of wound that likely would have proven fatal to him. In addition, being that small and trapped, he could have very easily fallen victim to another animal looking for a meal.”

“Howie” was assessed quickly by the vet staff at the Pantry, and the surgery was performed by Dr. Mechelle Regester of Willow Run Vet Hospital. Dr. Regester was volunteering some time at the Pet Pantry to help with the care of stray cats that had come in while Dr. Langlois was out at a meeting.

“Howie” will spend some time at the Pet Pantry recovering over the next few weeks. After that, he will be placed up for adoption.

The Pet Pantry is asking that anyone who is interested in donating to cover the cost of his care to please visit its Adley’s Animal Rescue Fund page.