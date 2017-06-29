× Lancaster woman charged with animal cruelty in parking lot of Mount Joy Giant Foods store

MOUNT JOY — A 73-year-old Lancaster woman was charged with a summary offense for cruelty to animals in an incident in the parking lot of a Giant shopping center Saturday in Mount Joy.

Police say Martha Clayton, of the 1100 block of Mill Mar Road, “did wantonly or cruelly deprive her dog of necessary sustenance, drink and shelter which would protect the animal against inclement weather, and preserve the dog’s body heat,” according to court documents.

The court documents further noted that the dog was a Golden Doodle named Bear, and the the temperature at the time the citation was issued was 84 degrees.