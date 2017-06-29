Manheim Township police seek help in identifying theft suspects

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Police are seeking help from the public in identifying suspects in the break-in and theft from vehicles parked at Overlook Park.

Manheim Township police say that sometime between 6:30 and 7:15 p.m. on June 21, someone smashed the windows of three vehicles at the park and stole purses, cash, credit cards and driver’s licenses from each.

The purses were later recovered from a nearby dumpster, but the valuables were missing.

Several days later, an attempt was made to use one of the cards at a bank in York, PA. Photos from that attempt appear above.

If you know the identity of one or both of the females, please call the Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401 ext 0.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call the Anonymous Crime Tipline at (717) 569-2816.