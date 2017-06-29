× Mechanicsburg Weis Markets store receives approval to sell wine and beer

MECHANICSBURG — A Weis Markets store in Mechanicsburg received final approval from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to open a cafe selling beer and wine, and the cafe is now open for business, the store announced Thursday.

The 30-seat cafe at the store on 2150 Bumble Bee Hollow Road offers more than 700 varieties of beer and 350 varieties of domestic and imported wine. It is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m, the store says.

Weis Markets now has 52 in-store cafes selling beer and wine in Pennsylvania including four in Dauphin and Cumberland counties.