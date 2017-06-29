North Middleton Township police seek help in identifying theft suspect

CARLISLE — North Middleton Township police are seeking help from the public in identifying a man suspected of stealing a wallet and ATM cards from a vehicle and attempting to use the ATM card to withdraw cash.

Police say the suspect entered a vehicle parked along Sterretts Gap Ave. between 9:41 and 10:45 a.m., stealing the victim’s wallet and ATM cards. The suspect then attempted to withdraw cash from ATMs at two stores — Karns, on 1706 Spring Road, and Rite-Aid on 1812 Spring Road.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect, who is a heavyset black male, approximately 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-6 inches tall, wearing a dark shirt, light shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Det. Matt Johnston with the North Middleton Township Police Department at mmjohnston@nmiddleton.com.