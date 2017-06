× One person taken to hospital after pedestrian struck in parking lot

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– One person was taken to the hospital after a pedestrian was struck.

On June 28 around 7:10 p.m., crews responded to the parking lot along the 3700 block of Lincoln Way East for a report of a pedestrian struck.

The crash occurred as Gary Breon, 31, backed out of a parking spot and struck a 64-year-old Fort Loudon resident, who was taken to York Hospital with unknown injuries.