× Palmyra man accused of sexually abusing young girl was in U.S. on expired green card

PALMYRA, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.–A Palmyra man who was in the U.S. on an expired green card was arrested Thursday after police say he sexually abused a young girl.

Diego H. Morazzoni Sr., 35, is charged with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual abuse of children, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of a child, indecent assault and indecent exposure. He was arraigned Thursday and taken to Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $150,000 bail.

Police began investigating Morazzoni earlier this week after the girl’s mother found out about the alleged sexual abuse.

According to court documents, Morazzoni admitted he began sexually abusing the girl in 2016 when she was just 13-years-old. Morazzoni told police he had inappropriate contact with the girl one to two times per week, according to the criminal complaint. He estimated the sexual abuse occurred between 50 and 100 times, court document state.

During an interview with police, Morazzoni said he no longer wants to live and he would like to kill himself, according to the criminal complaint.

Morazzoni told investigators he is originally from Argentina and his green card expired one year ago.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6.