Police investigating a Turkey Hill Robbery in Denver Borough

DENVER BOROUGH, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — Police in East Cocalico Township are investigating a robbery at the Turkey Hill store in Denver Borough.

According to Police, they were dispatched to an armed robbery at the Turkey Hill on the 300 block of Denver Borough just before 4 a.m. on Friday. Two people, wearing masks, entered the store and showed the clerked a gun.

The suspects stole 6 packs of cigarettes, and an unknown amount of cash.

They were last seen running towards Railroad Street.

Anyone with information regarding the Robbery is asked to contact Detective Keith Neff or the East Cocalico Police Department at 717 336-1725.