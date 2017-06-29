× Police investigating weekend burglary and burglary attempt in Middletown

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a pair of burglaries from last weekend.

On June 25 at approximately 11:20 p.m., suspect(s) broke into Karn’s Foods in the 100 block of S. Union Street.

Once inside the store, the suspect(s) stole over $2000 in cigarettes.

About 20 minutes later, the same suspect(s) attempted to burglarize J&J Pizza on E. Main St.

However, upon entering the pizzeria, an alarm was activated and scared them away.

In both instances, the suspect(s) used a crow bar or similar tool to gain entry to the buildings.

Only one of the suspect(s) is pictured.

If you have information on these burglaries, you are encouraged to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers or by calling Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900. Tipsters can remain anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest in this case, you could receive a reward of up to $2,000!