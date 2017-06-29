× Quarryville woman facing drug possession charges after being found passed out in a parked vehicle

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Quarryville woman is facing charges after being found passed out in a parked vehicle.

Lauren Devonshire, 22, was charged with possession of heroin, cocaine, LSD, marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On April 1 around 2:15 p.m., police responded to the 2000 block of N. Reading Road after two individuals were seen passed out in a parked vehicle.

After speaking to Devonshire, who was the passenger in the vehicle, the officer saw numerous items of drug paraphernalia, including syringes.

A search unveiled two packets of heroin, one pack of cocaine, a small paper stamp containing LSD and a small amount of marijuana.

Devonshire was sent a summons to appear in court.