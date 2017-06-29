× Sinkhole repair closes road in South Londonderry Township

SOUTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Lebanon County — The road near a popular shopping center will be closed Thursday and Friday while construction crews work to repair a sinkhole, South Londonderry Township police report.

Police said that Northside Drive will be closed to everything but local and business traffic in the area between the two entrances to the Northside Commons shopping center, just in front of the Redner’s Market, while the work is completed.

Drivers are instructed to seek alternate routes until the road is re-opened.