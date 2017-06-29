× State Dept. of Health grants medical marijuana permits to 27 dispensaries across the commonwealth

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health granted 27 dispensary permits for medical marijuana dispensaries today, including facilities in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and York Counties, the department said in a press release.

The permittees now have six months in which to become operational before they can begin dispensing medical marijuana.

“This has been a highly competitive process and the department received hundreds of quality applications,” said John Collins, Director of the Office of Medical Marijuana. “Once this program is fully operational, patients with serious medical conditions will have locations throughout the commonwealth where they can purchase medication to help in their treatment. We remain on track to provide medication to patients in 2018.”

The release said there will be a total of 52 dispensaries located across the commonwealth. Each of the 27 permit holders is eligible to open a total of three locations, but some permit holders have opted not to open all eligible locations at this time.

A complete list of locations is available on the Department of Health website at www.health.pa.gov .

The 27 permits were issued in six regions across the commonwealth.

In Cumberland County, the permit holder is Organic Remedies LLC, and the primary dispensary name is Organic Remedies, located at 4425 Valley Road in Enola.

In Dauphin County, the permit holder is KW Ventures Holdings, LLC. The primary dispensary name is Firefly Dispensaries, located at 801 S. Front Street in Steelton.

In Lancaster County, a permit was issued to Bay LLC. The primary dispensary name is Cure Pennsylvania, and will be located on 1080 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster.

In York County, the permit was issued to Cansortium Pennsylvania, LLC. The primary dispensary name is Knox Medical, located at 6444-652 Frederick Street in Hanover.

Individual dispensary locations, score cards for all dispensary applicants and redacted applications for the 27 dispensary permit holders are available on the Medical Marijuana section on the Department of Health website at www.health.pa.gov .

Redacted applications for all grower/processors are also available on the website, the release said.

The Office of Medical Marijuana received 457 applications: 177 for growers and processors; and 280 for dispensaries.

The Medical Marijuana Act became effective on May 17, 2016, and is expected to be fully implemented in early 2018. The Medical Marijuana Program will offer medical marijuana to patients who are residents of Pennsylvania and under a practitioner’s care for the treatment of a serious medical condition as defined by Act 16.

Questions about the Medical Marijuana Program can be emailed to RA-DHMedMarijuana@pa.gov. Information is also available on the Department of Health website at www.health.pa.gov or by following us on Facebook and Twitter.